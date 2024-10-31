Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 123,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 49,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$22.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 30.57 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

