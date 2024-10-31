Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 123,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 49,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Down 2.9 %
Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argentina Lithium & Energy
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.