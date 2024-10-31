Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 3.7 %
NYSE:APAM opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on APAM
About Artisan Partners Asset Management
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Artisan Partners Asset Management
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.