Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:APAM opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

