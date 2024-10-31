Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 224.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARVN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 67,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,944. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,368,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,329,000 after buying an additional 536,295 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 610,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $3,442,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 93,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

