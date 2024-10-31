ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0337 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $22.26 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,381.28 or 1.00002390 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006144 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00058676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0344032 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,239,204.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.