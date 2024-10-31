ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in ASML by 8.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 27.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $676.61 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $593.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $802.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $901.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

