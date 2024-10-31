Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Update

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 33,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $137,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,890,053 shares in the company, valued at $23,854,714.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $6.88 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVIR stock remained flat at $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 87,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.28. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

