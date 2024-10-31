Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille Sells 10,000 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,182,850.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brian Anthony Leveille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $205,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:AESI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 760,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.56. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 116.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 1,611,968 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 775.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,699,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after buying an additional 1,504,988 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after buying an additional 636,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,362,000 after purchasing an additional 548,620 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

