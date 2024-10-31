Austin Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.72. 260,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

