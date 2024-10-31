Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $42.14 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Austin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $42,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.43. 45,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,876. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.