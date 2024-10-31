AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1,270.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.30% of Fair Isaac worth $142,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,003.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,780. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $831.55 and a 1-year high of $2,103.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,897.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,599.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

