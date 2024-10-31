AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $71.32 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 128.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,647 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $71,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.17. 11,878,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,545,061. The stock has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.