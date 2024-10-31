AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $228.31 Million in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 962,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,313,000. Flutter Entertainment comprises 1.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.54% of Flutter Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $70,371,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $9,024,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FLUT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.92.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FLUT traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.16. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

