AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SLF stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.27. 62,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,162. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $58.51.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.