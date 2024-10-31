Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.820-10.010 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADP traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $290.80. The stock had a trading volume of 716,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $294.18.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

