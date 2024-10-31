Autonolas (OLAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $95.60 Million

Autonolas (OLAS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Autonolas has a market capitalization of $95.60 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonolas token can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00002839 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Autonolas has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Autonolas Profile

Autonolas launched on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 540,558,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,107,513 tokens. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas.

Autonolas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 540,533,634.579865 with 48,083,099.52538303 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 2.1634951 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,598,192.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

