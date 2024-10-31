AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 3.6% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 33.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,017.98 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,463.45 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,011.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $46.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

