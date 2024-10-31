Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 428,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,190. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 244.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avangrid by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGR

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.