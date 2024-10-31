Axie Infinity Price Tops $4.75 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $725.68 million and $44.67 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.75 or 0.00006757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00006820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,270.69 or 0.99967200 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012090 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006129 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00058375 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,779,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,744,583.97211188 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.95865704 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 485 active market(s) with $41,607,420.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

