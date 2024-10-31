Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 7.6% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $24,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after buying an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after buying an additional 106,855 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $118.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.65.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

