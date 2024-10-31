B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 521.14 ($6.76) and traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.91). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 602.50 ($7.81), with a volume of 47,518 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on B.P. Marsh & Partners from GBX 560 ($7.26) to GBX 625 ($8.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £237.68 million, a PE ratio of 570.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 549.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 522.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 52.25.

In related news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £143,072 ($185,542.73). In related news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.82), for a total value of £143,072 ($185,542.73). Also, insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 558 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £6,762.96 ($8,770.54). Company insiders own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC invests in early-stage financial services intermediary businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides consulting and financing services; makes and trades in investments; and invests in insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

