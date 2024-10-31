Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 6,347 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 9.0% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $59,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $490.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.04. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $346.62 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.