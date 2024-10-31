Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Target were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $148.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

