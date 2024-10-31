Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 88,998 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,998 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of SKYY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.62. 14,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,227. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.07. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.14.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

