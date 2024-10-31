Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $23.35.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of Marin Bancorp

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.