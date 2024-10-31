Barclays Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $192.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.33.

DHI traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.44. 1,443,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,355. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,108,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

