Barclays Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $5,100.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $4,350.00 to $5,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,464.29.

Booking Trading Up 4.6 %

BKNG traded up $203.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4,667.75. 346,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,866.59. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,756.13 and a 1 year high of $4,856.60. The firm has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 177.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Booking by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

