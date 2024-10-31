Bellevue Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 125.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.