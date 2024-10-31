B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 30th

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 57,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,344. The company has a market capitalization of $674.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. B&G Foods has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $11.97.

Insider Activity

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at $550,571.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BGS

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.