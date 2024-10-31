Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Hits $1,394.64 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,394.64 billion and approximately $40.53 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $70,521.87 on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.86 or 0.00510286 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00073606 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00021905 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000138 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,775,975 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
