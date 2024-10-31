BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Up 9% – What’s Next?

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.34. 63,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 200,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
BitFuFu Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.
About BitFuFu
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
