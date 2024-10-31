BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Up 9% – What’s Next?

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.34. 63,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 200,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

BitFuFu Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu

About BitFuFu

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.38% of BitFuFu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

