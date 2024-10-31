BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.43 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,941.65 or 0.99852875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006785 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006242 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00058859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998854 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

