Bittensor (TAO) Price Tops $483.51 on Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a market cap of $3.57 billion and approximately $104.27 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $483.51 or 0.00687300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 502.01527429 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $119,412,236.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

