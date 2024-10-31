BitTorrent-New One Day Volume Hits $15.84 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $837.61 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000696 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000089 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $18,703,373.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.