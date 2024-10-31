Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 146,561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 116,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Black Iron Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Black Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.