bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Up 6.8% in October

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

bleuacacia Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BLEU traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. bleuacacia has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bleuacacia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

