Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Down 14.4% in October

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust by 77.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 41,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Homes Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

BHM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.35. 860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.76.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

