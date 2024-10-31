Blur (BLUR) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. Blur has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $57.42 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,359.60 or 1.00093687 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,345.23 or 1.00073245 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,974,147,073.011796 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.2312139 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $50,192,180.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.