Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.300-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.96-$2.07 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.7 %

Boot Barn stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.01. The stock had a trading volume of 586,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.35. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

