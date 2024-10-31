Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $582-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.32 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.300-5.600 EPS.
BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
