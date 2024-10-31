Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Short Interest Down 5.1% in October

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at $2,907,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 333.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Stock Down 0.4 %

BOC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,188. Boston Omaha has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.17 million, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 10.08%.

BOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Boston Omaha from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.