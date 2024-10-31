Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.09-7.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.090-7.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $859.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.91 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

