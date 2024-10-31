Boyd Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

