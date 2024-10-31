Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 77,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 3.4 %

BRAG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 41,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,336. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $113.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

