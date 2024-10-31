Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €61.26 ($66.59) and last traded at €60.14 ($65.37), with a volume of 284183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €61.26 ($66.59).

Brenntag Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

