BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) Announces Earnings Results

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.70) by C$0.60, reports.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 13.6 %
BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.83.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is a support level?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.