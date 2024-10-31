BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) Announces Earnings Results

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.70) by C$0.60, reports.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 13.6 %

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.83.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

