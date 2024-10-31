Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Brinker International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.200-5.500 EPS.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.7 %

Brinker International stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brinker International from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

