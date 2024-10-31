Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 943,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 75,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after buying an additional 135,580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,172 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.