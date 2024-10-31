BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $114.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.3 %

TTD stock opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.95, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $80,102,994.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 100.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after buying an additional 872,555 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after buying an additional 177,832 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.