C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,352. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.