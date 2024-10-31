Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $40.05. 7,136,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,251. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

